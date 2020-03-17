Former Harlem coach Morrow named head football coach at Belvidere

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Belvidere High School’s new head football coach is a former Belvidere Buc. Jim Morrow, a 1988 graduate of Belvidere, has been approved for the job by the board of education.

Morrow was the head football coach at one of Belvidere’s NIC-10 rivals Harlem High School from 2004-2018. 13 of his 15 Harlem teams made they playoffs, and they won 67% of their games (101-51). Morrow resigned at Harlem following a 7-3 season in 2018. Last season he was an assistant football coach at Beloit College.

Morrow will try to help Belvidere rebound from some down seasons in football. The Bucs were 6-30 the last four years under previous head coach Darin Wecker. Belvidere hasn’t made the playoffs since the 2015 season, and the Bucs last NIC-10 championship was back in 2005.

To hear our phone interview with Morrow click on the media player.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video

Scott’s Little Sports highlights

Trending Stories