Former Harlem coach Morrow named head football coach at Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Belvidere High School’s new head football coach is a former Belvidere Buc. Jim Morrow, a 1988 graduate of Belvidere, has been approved for the job by the board of education.

Morrow was the head football coach at one of Belvidere’s NIC-10 rivals Harlem High School from 2004-2018. 13 of his 15 Harlem teams made they playoffs, and they won 67% of their games (101-51). Morrow resigned at Harlem following a 7-3 season in 2018. Last season he was an assistant football coach at Beloit College.

Morrow will try to help Belvidere rebound from some down seasons in football. The Bucs were 6-30 the last four years under previous head coach Darin Wecker. Belvidere hasn’t made the playoffs since the 2015 season, and the Bucs last NIC-10 championship was back in 2005.

To hear our phone interview with Morrow click on the media player.