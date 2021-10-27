Former IceHog, Blackhawk Kyle Beach identifies himself as victim of sexual assault by assistant coach

LONDON,ON – SEPTEMBER 14: Kyle Beach #12 of the Chicago Black Hawks skates in a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the NHL Rookie Tournament on September 14,2010 at the John Labatt Centre in London,Ontario. The Hawks defeated the Penguins 9-5. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

(WTVO) — Former IceHog and Blackhawks player Kyle Beach identified himself as “John Doe” in a sexual abuse lawsuit against former Blackhawks assistant coach Brad Aldrich during an interview on Wednesday.

The investigation was conducted by the Jenner & Block law firm. It was launched in August of 2021 after two lawsuits were filed against the Blackhawks earlier this year. In the suit, Beach, as “John Doe,” claimed he was sexually assaulted by Aldrich.

Beach was speaking with TSN following the accusations against Aldrich when he said, “I’ve suppressed this memory and buried this memory to chase my dreams and pursue the career that I loved and the game that I love of hockey. And the healing process is just beginning and yesterday was a huge step in that process. But until very recently, I did not talk about it.”

Beach said he was 20-years-old when the abuse happened.

Beach said he was subsequently the subject of homophobic slurs from players, staff and media. “Word spread pretty quick. I do believe that everyone in that locker room knew about it,” he said.

The investigation also showed that Aldrich was allowed to continue with the team and join in team celebrations following the Stanley Cup Championship, celebrations in which the former player “John Doe” attended.

Aldrich was eventually given the option to resign with no investigation which he did.

“I’ve been a survivor, I am a survivor. And I know I’m not alone. I know I’m not the only one, male or female. And I buried this for 10 years, 11 years. And it’s destroyed me from the inside out. And I want everybody to know in the sports world and in the world that you’re not alone. That if these things happen to you, you need to speak up,” Beach added.

Beach is currently playing for a hockey team in Germany, the Black Dragons.

Beach was a Rockford IceHog in 2010-2013.

The Chicago Blackhawks released a statement late Wednesday, saying “First, we would like to acknowledge and commend Kyle Beach’s courage in coming forward. As an organization, the Chicago Blackhawks reiterate our deepest apologies to him for what he has gone through and for the organization’s failure to promptly respond when he bravely brought this matter to light in 2010. It was inexcusable for the then-executives of the Blackhawks organization to delay taking action regarding the reported sexual misconduct. No playoff game or championship is more important than protecting our players and staff from predatory behavior.”