Former NBA MVP Kevin Durant tests positive for coronavirus, says he is feeling fine

(WTVO/WGN) — Nearly a week after the NBA recorded its first case of COVID-19, NBA champion and former MVP Kevin Durant tested positive for the virus.

NBA Insider for The Athletic Shams Charania broke the news on Twitter. According to the Chicago-area native, Durant said they he is feeling fine.

Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

“Everybody be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this,” he said.

Four Nets have tested positive for the coronavirus, team says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2020

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that three other Nets players also have tested positive for the virus.

Durant has not played this season after suffering an injury last year with the Warriors. He signed in free agency with the Brooklyn Nets prior to the start of the season.



MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

