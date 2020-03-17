Former NBA MVP Kevin Durant tests positive for coronavirus, says he is feeling fine

(WTVO/WGN) — Nearly a week after the NBA recorded its first case of COVID-19, NBA champion and former MVP Kevin Durant tested positive for the virus.
NBA Insider for The Athletic Shams Charania broke the news on Twitter. According to the Chicago-area native, Durant said they he is feeling fine.
“Everybody be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this,” he said.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that three other Nets players also have tested positive for the virus.
Durant has not played this season after suffering an injury last year with the Warriors. He signed in free agency with the Brooklyn Nets prior to the start of the season.
