Former NIU standout Jimmie Ward part of the 49ers equation in stopping the Chiefs’ passing attack

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The first objective of the 49ers Sunday in the Super Bowl will be trying to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ potent passing game. Former Northern Illinois Huskie Jimmie Ward will be one of the keys to that for the 49ers.

Ward is the 49ers starting free safety. He’ll be patrolling the defensive backfield trying to read Mahomes’ eyes and chase down the Chiefs’ speedy receivers.

“He (Mahomes) is an outstanding player and the guys around him are outstanding too,” said Ward. “Just how he can get the ball to them and just the guys that can even make him look better by catching his throws.”

At NIU Ward was part of that tremendous 2013 team that went 12-0 in the regular season while beating Iowa and Purdue. He and quarterback Jordan Lynch were both seniors that year. Ward had seven interceptions, and he became the first NIU defensive player ever to be named a first team All-American. The following April the 49ers made him their first round draft pick.

Ward has been a steady and productive player in his six NFL seasons. This season he made 59 tackles with eight passes defended and one sack during the regular season.

He was part of a defense that held the Vikings to a record low 147 total yards in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Mahomes and the Chiefs passing game get all the attention, but Ward says the 49ers must stop the Chiefs’ running game first Sunday.

“They like to pass first. That’s cool, but at the same time you’ve got to be able to stop the run, because if you can’t stop the run that means they can be two-dimensional. If a team is two-dimensional on you then they’re going to put up a lot of points, so we’ve got to force them to be one-dimensional.”

The other starting safety for the 49ers is Jaquiski Tartt. It just so happens that Tartt and Ward were teammates in high school in Mobile, Alabama. It’s rare to find that in a Super Bowl.

“It’s outstanding just to be able to play with somebody from high school,” said Ward.

In high school Ward and Tartt just missed out on winning a state championship. They lost in the championship game in the final seconds when a teammate dropped a punt. A Super Bowl Championship would be sweet redemption for that.

“Oh yea. It would be sweet redemption,” said Ward with a smile. “We’ve got to get it. One more game!”

