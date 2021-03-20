Former NIU WR Kenny Golladay signs $72 million deal with New York Giants

NEW YORK (WTVO) — Former NIU Huskie receiver Kenny Golladay is signing with the New York Giants.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the deal is for 4 years worth up to $76 million, with $40 million in guarantees.
Golladay led the NFL in touchdown receptions only two seasons ago in 2019 with 11. But injuries have plagued him in three of his four NFL seasons.
The former Huskie was also reportedly considering signing with the Chicago Bears.
Last season, he played in only five games. He had 20 receptions and two touchdown receptions.
When healthy Golladay has been a premier playmaker. In 2018 and 2019 he topped 1,000 yards in receiving.