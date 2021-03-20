Former NIU WR Kenny Golladay signs $72 million deal with New York Giants

DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 27: Kenny Golladay #19 of the Detroit Lions during warm ups prior to the start of the game aganist the New York Giants at Ford Field on October 27, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WTVO) — Former NIU Huskie receiver Kenny Golladay is signing with the New York Giants.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the deal is for 4 years worth up to $76 million, with $40 million in guarantees.

The #Giants and Kenny Golladay have a 4 year, $72M deal with a max of $76M with $40m guaranteed — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2021

Golladay led the NFL in touchdown receptions only two seasons ago in 2019 with 11. But injuries have plagued him in three of his four NFL seasons.

The former Huskie was also reportedly considering signing with the Chicago Bears.

I assumed the #Bears visit for WR Kenny Golladay was to push Allen Robinson. It wasn’t. It was real and Chicago went all in, willing to push money into future years to find space. But Golladay clicked with NYG coaches and never left town until a deal was done. https://t.co/UNfI1BbsX7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2021

Last season, he played in only five games. He had 20 receptions and two touchdown receptions.



When healthy Golladay has been a premier playmaker. In 2018 and 2019 he topped 1,000 yards in receiving.