Former Packers Tight end Graham headed to the Bears

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- Normally we would have filled out our NCAA Tournaments by now and spent the next three weeks glued to the games. Alas that won't happen, but never fear. I'm launching what I'm calling 'Scott's NIC-10 Madness.'

I have gone back over the past 20 years and picked what I believe to be the top 16 boys basketball teams in the NIC-10 during that time and placed them in a 'Sweet 16' bracket.

Over the next three weeks I'll let you pick the winners by voting on our website www.mystateline.com and on our Eyewitness News Facebook page.

I've seeded the top four teams. You'll do the rest. The first matchup for you to vote on will be revealed on Tuesday, March 17. Let's have some fun with this!

Here is a listing of our 'Sweet 16 teams" I've picked along with my top four seeds. Teams are listed starting with the most recent teams.

(#2 Seed) East (2018-19)The 2018-19 E-Rabs are our number two seed. They went 18-0 in the NIC-10 and 34-4 overall with senior point guard and NIC-10 MVP Chris Burnell leading the way along with dunk specialist Sha'den Clanton and three-point specialist and second team All-State junior Sincere Parker. The E-Rabs went all the way to the Class 4A State Tournament where they finished in fourth place.

Jefferson (2017-18)The 2017-18 Jefferson J-Hawks coached by Todd Brannan had a senior-dominated group led by MyQuion Garrett, Quillan Dixon and Terry Ford. Garrett and Dixon could do a little of everything. Ford was a dangerous three-point shooter. The J-Hawks won 26 games and they were NIC-10 co-champs. They reached the Sectional Championship game before falling to Elgin Larkin 60-55.