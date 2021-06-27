Former Rockford Christian basketball player Ethan Lathan transfers to top prep school Link Academy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Former Rockford Christian freshman Ethan Lathan was back in the Stateline over the weekend to attend the Chicagoland Summer Showcase with his new school, Link Academy (Branson, MO.).

The Chicagoland Summer Showcase is a high school basketball tournament hosted by Rockford Public School District 205, and held at the UW-Health Sports Factory.

“It’s been good memories playing people that I’ve been playing all my life,” said Lathan. “I get to show myself that I got better and bring that back to Rockford.”

Lathan, a 6-foot 8-inch rising sophomore was discovered by Link’s head coach Rodney Perry through Lathan’s AAU basketball team.

“We had saw Ethan play, invited him to the camp and everything, and then had the opportunity to talk to his grandmother who’s actually raising him,” said Perry. “We told her that we had a situation to be able to help them out with the organization, structure, and the discipline to help him on and off the court.”

Link Academy is one of the top prep schools for basketball in the nation and has a roster loaded with other talented young players whose hopes and dreams closely align with Lathan’s, to earn a Division One scholarship.

“It was hard. I mean, I didn’t particularly want to leave my friends, or Rockford Christian, but it was the best move for me to get where I want to go,” said Lathan.