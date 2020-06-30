Former Rockford Peach Margaret Jurgensmeier Carroll passes away

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Another former Rockford Peach has left us. Margaret Jurgensmeier Carroll passed away last Friday. According to her obituary on the website of the Sunset Funeral Home in Machesney Park she was 85 years old.

In 1951 as a 16 year old Jurgensmeier signed with the Peaches. She was a pitcher. According to the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League website she appeared in only nine games with the Peaches, and she pitched 26 innings. Her record was 1-1.

She married Ronald Carroll a couple years later and she never played again for the Peaches. She did have some standout seasons on local softball fields and she was also a skilled bowler.



Jurgensmeier Carroll was born in Freeport, and she remained a Stateline resident her entire life.

A memorial service was held for her Monday afternoon.