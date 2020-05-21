Former Winnebago standout Suggs headed to Lindenwood University

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Former Winnebago basketball standout Brandon Suggs has a new team. The 6’7 forward has signed with Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri.

Lindenwood is an NCAA Division II program. It competes in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. This past season Lindenwood posted a record of (12-16, 6-14) under coach Kyle Gerdeman.

“Brandon is a nice addition for us,” said Gerdeman in a statement on twitter. “He will add size, skill, and depth to our front court, which was a big priority for our 2020 recruiting class.”

We are excited to announce the signing of Brandon Suggs!



"Brandon is a nice addition for us. He will add size, skill and depth to our front court, which was a big priority for our 2020 recruiting class" said Coach @KyleGerdeman #OneRoar #PlayHard pic.twitter.com/DQZDkBLWC6 — Lindenwood Men’s Basketball (@LUMensBball) May 14, 2020

As a senior at Winnebago in 2015-16 Suggs averaged 13.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.5 bocked shots per game. He was named second team All-State by the AP for Class 2A and first team All-State by the IBCA.

Suggs enrolled as a freshman at Divison I Bethune-Cookman. After one season there he transferred to the University of Missouri-Kansas City where he spent the past two seasons.