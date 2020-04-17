Forreston has new head boys’ basketball coach

FORRESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Forrestville Valley C.U.S.D. #221 formally approved the hiring of Jake Groom as their new head boys’ basketball coach on Wednesday. He was the Cardinals’ JV coach from 2016 through 2020.

“We are excited and fortunate to have Coach Groom move up the coaching ranks at Forreston High School,” Forreston Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Kyle Zick said. “His character and integrity are exactly what we want in front of our young men on a daily basis. He has been [a] key part of recent successes at both the JV and varsity levels and we expect those same successes to continue under his leadership.”

The Forreston alum is replacing Justin Shiltz, after his resignation.