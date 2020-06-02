Fred VanVleet shares his thoughts on the death of George Floyd and the resulting protests

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) Athletes everywhere are sharing their thoughts on the death of George Floyd in Minnesota last week and the protests and riots that have resulted from it. Rockford native and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is one of them.

Monday in an interview with SportsNet Canada VanVleet said:

“It’s really unfortunate, but what I think is even more unfortunate is that I think they’ve already seen this before. We’ve seen this movie before, and I think people are tired of racism and tired of discrimination and the abuse.”

“Unfortunately [George Floyd] had to lose his life but I think it was a boiling point and people are just fed up.”



Later when asked about a possible solution VanVleet said, “It’s big steps. There’s nothing small that’s gonna fix this.” “I don’t have all the answers obviously, but the first step is just admitting that there is a real problem.”