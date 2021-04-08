Fred VanVleet suspended after on-court scuffle

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 16: Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors passes during a game against the Charlotte Hornets at Amalie Arena on January 16, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(WTVO) — Toronto Raptors guard and Rockford native Fred VanVleet, along several other Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers players, have been suspended without pay after being involved in an on-court altercation, according to the NBA.

VanVleet, along with Raptors guard DeAndre Bembry and Lakers guard Talen-Horton Tucker were each suspended for one game without pay. Raptors forward OG Anunoby and Lakers forward-center Montrezel Harrell were fined for participating in the altercation.

NBA Senior Executive VP of Basketball Operations Kiki VanDeWeghe announced the the penalty actions on Thursday.

VanVleet, Bembry and Horton-Tucker were suspended for leaving the bench during the altercation Tuesday between Anunoby and Lakers player Dennis Schroder, after the two became entangled in a foul.

VanVleet tweeted about the penalty, saying, “LOL.”