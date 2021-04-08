Fred VanVleet suspended after on-court scuffle

(WTVO) — Toronto Raptors guard and Rockford native Fred VanVleet, along several other Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers players, have been suspended without pay after being involved in an on-court altercation, according to the NBA.
VanVleet, along with Raptors guard DeAndre Bembry and Lakers guard Talen-Horton Tucker were each suspended for one game without pay. Raptors forward OG Anunoby and Lakers forward-center Montrezel Harrell were fined for participating in the altercation.
NBA Senior Executive VP of Basketball Operations Kiki VanDeWeghe announced the the penalty actions on Thursday.
VanVleet, Bembry and Horton-Tucker were suspended for leaving the bench during the altercation Tuesday between Anunoby and Lakers player Dennis Schroder, after the two became entangled in a foul.
VanVleet tweeted about the penalty, saying, “LOL.”