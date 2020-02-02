Freeport wins the school’s first NIC-10 team wrestling championship

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It wasn’t that many years ago that Freeport struggled to have enough bodies to field a varsity wrestling team. Now the Pretzels are on top of the NIC-10.
Saturday the Pretzels won Freeport’s first NIC-10 team championship in school history. The Pretzels had six individual champions and three wrestlers finished second. They did it on their home mats which made the day all the sweeter.
Below are the team results and a list of the individual champions.
Team Scores
- Freeport 222.5
- Belvidere (Co-op) 194.5
- Harlem 159.5
- East 150.5
- Hononegah 96.0
- Boylan 69.0
- Guilford 54.0
- Jefferson 42.0
- Auburn 12.0
Individual Champions:
106lbs: Tyler Calam (Freeport)
113lbs: Markel Baker (Freeport)
120lbs: Presley Beasley (Belvidere Co-op)
126lbs: Tony Alvarado (Belvidere Co-op)
132lbs: Jaylon Hail (Freeport)
145lbs: Devin Diveley (Belvidere Co-op)
152lbs: DAthan Wickson Jr. (Boylan)
160lbs: Cameron Pryor (Harlem)
170lbs: Keondre Jackson (Freeport)
182lbs: Matthew Chavers (Freeport)
195lbs: Cadence Hecox (Harlem)
220lbs: Alvin Maten (Jefferson)
285lbs: Isaiah Batteast (Freeport)
Freeport 2nd place finishers:
120lbs.-Jacob Redington
138lbs.-Tarrone Jackson
145lbs.-KK Collier