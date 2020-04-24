Gabe Attanasio Hired to Lead Rockford’s Women’s Soccer Program

ROCKFORD, Ill. – The Rockford University athletic department is pleased to announce the hiring of Gabe Attanasio as its next head women’s soccer coach. Attanasio comes to Rockford after spending the last five years coaching soccer at MacMurray College, including the last three as its head women’s soccer coach.

“I am thrilled to welcome Gabe to Rockford University and am excited to watch him begin to establish an upward trajectory of our women’s soccer program,” Director of Athletics Jason Mulligan stated. “He has been very successful at turning the women’s program around at MacMurray, and we are hopeful he will do the same here. I am confident that his program and culture will carry over to Rockford University.”

“I am extremely honored to be the next head women’s soccer coach here at Rockford University,” Coach Attanasio stated. “I want to thank Jason Mulligan for interviewing and entrusting me to lead the program. I feel that our program will be built on academics, hard work and achieving goals both on and off the field. I am excited to begin building the program and look forward to having the opportunity to work with our student-athletes.”

Attanasio most recently spent the last five seasons coaching soccer at MacMurray College, including serving as the head women’s soccer coach for the final three years. Under Attanasio’s guidance, the Highlanders improved their win total and roster size in each of his three seasons and steadily worked their way up the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) standings. In 2019, MacMurray had one of its best overall seasons in decades. The Highlanders posted their highest conference finish since 1998 and tied for their most SLIAC wins over the past three decades. Additionally, MacMurray had a trio of all-conference performers, which was the most since the 1998 season, and had its first First Team All-SLIAC honoree since 2010.

Attanasio has also spent time coaching at both the club and high school levels. For the past six years, he has assisted the girls’ soccer team at Jacksonville High School. Prior to that, Attanasio spent three years coaching girls club soccer in the Champaign, Illinois area.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank MacMurray College, the athletic department and the players for giving me the opportunity to be their head women’s soccer coach over the past few years,” Attanasio remarked. “I would also like to give a special thank you to John Mansholt, who allowed me to be his assistant at both Jacksonville High School and be a part of the coaching staff for the men’s team at MacMurray. I was fortunate enough to be able to learn a lot from him, which in turn, helped provide me the necessary tools to lead my own program.

Attanasio earned his bachelor’s degree in History from the University of Illinois-Champaign Urbana and holds a master’s degree in Teaching from National Louis University in Chicago, Illinois. He has a daughter named Addison and is currently engaged to his fiancé, Katie Crumley.