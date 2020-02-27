Genoa-Kingston upsets Rockford Christian at Lutheran Regional

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- The Boylan Titans finished the regular season by posting their 13th consecutive NIC-10 victory. The Titans defeated Harlem Wednesday night 62-52.

It wasn't the Titans sharpest performance. They led by only two points at halftime. But give credit to the Huskies. They're a dangerous team and they showed it with their length, outside shooting and hustle on defense.

Boylan's two leadings scorers this season Johnny Close and Anthony Brown combined for only 16 points. In this game 6'4 senior Justin Kerestes stepped up scoring 17 points. Andrew Latino scored 15 and John Starck 12.

Harlem was led by Tarek Abdel-Kireem with 14 points and Dominic Dawsey with 13 points. Boylan's record is now 24-7, 16-2. Harlem is 14-15, 9-9. For highlights click on the media player.