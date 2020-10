ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- Byron High School has been blessed with some great football players over the years, like Adam Dach, Troy Drake, and Tyler Elsbury, and blessed with some great football teams. We witnessed two state runner up teams at Byron just the last two years. But the best collection of talent at one time, and the best team at Byron took the field in 1999, the year the Tigers won the school's only state championship.

The Tigers were 13-0 and they took on 13-0 St. Joseph-Ogden in the 3A championship game. The Tigers came into that game averaging 48.6 points per game. Sean Considine had rushed for more than 1300 yards. Fullback Mark Cotter had rushed for more than 1200 yards. Matt Meline gave them another dynamic weapon at flanker, and the quarterback was current Byron head coach Jeff Boyer. The Tigers then were coached by Everett Stine who was celebrating his 60th birthday the very day of that championship game.