ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- What a decade this has been for the Lena-Winslow Panthers in football. The Panthers won four state championships between 2010 and 2019. It's first championship team that started the run in 2010 that we're focused on this week in our 'Glory Days' segment.

The Panthers faced Tuscola for the 1A Championship in Champaign. Both teams went into the game with 12-1 records. Tuscola had won the championship the year before, but this time Tuscola was overwhelmed. The Panthers ran all over the Warriors rushing for 372 yards on 60 carries. Tevin Sellers got the scoring started with this ten-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Moments later Quinn Haas busted a 66 yard touchdown run. Haas rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns in all. Lena-Winslow led 25-7 at halftime. The Panthers scored three more times in the second half. Trey Griffin had the biggest play….Haas' backfield mate broke off a 61 yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Griffin rushed for 156 yards. Seth Dascher, and Collin Heer also scored touchdowns making it five different Panthers who found the endzone. The Panthers won 47-14.