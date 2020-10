ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- Forreston High School has three state championship trophies in its trophy case. All of them have been earned in the last seven years. The first one came in 2014. That's the one we focus on now in our 'Glory Days' segment.

It was a huge Forreston crowd that made the long trip to Champaign for the 1A championship game. It was a cold day. The temperature was 27 degrees at kickoff with a brisk wind blowing, but the chill and the distance weren't about to stop Forreston fans from being a part of this day. They had waited too long for a state championship team. The Cardinals came in with a 13-1 record. Their opponent Carrollton was 13-0. Carrolton had an outstanding quarterback in Jacob Smith. He had passed for more than 2,400 yards and 25 touchdowns. Forreston was ready though with it's ground game and its stingy defense.