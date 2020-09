ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- Many people over the age of 50 and certainly over 60 would tell you that the best high school football team the Rockford area has ever produced was the 1974 Est Rabs. They were Class 4A state champions that fall. They're the focus of our 'Glory Days' segment.

The RABs went 13-0 that season. It was no surprise. They had gone 9-0 the year before in 1973. That year there were no playoffs. The first year was 1974 and the timing could not have been better for this talented team.