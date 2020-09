BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF) [News Release] – Beloit Baseball announced Friday that the team will take a new name as they move into their new downtown stadium while also taking unprecedented steps to preserve the history and legacy of the Beloit Snappers. A fan vote to help the team pick their new identity will begin next week featuring finalists chosen from fan submissions.

“When Beloit Baseball moves into the new downtown riverbend stadium in 2021, it will be with a new name. But, the Snappers are going with, too,” Quint Studer said. Studer has been contracted to operate the team and will purchase the franchise this fall when the transfer of ownership is officially approved by Major and Minor League Baseball. “Over the past month, we’ve received over one thousand name suggestions from fans, met with leaders across the community, and held roundtables with season ticket members, employees, and supporters. We found that two-thirds of fans submitting name ideas preferred a new name for the team.”