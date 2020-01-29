Getting the field just right for the Super Bowl takes some doing

MIAMI, FL (WTVO/WQRF) — It’s not unusual for someone to take pride in their front lawn, but imagine your grass being on display for the entire world to see. That will be the case this Sunday when the Super Bowl is played on natural turf inside Hard Rock Stadium.

“She’s ready right now. You could play on her right now, but obviously there’s a lot of things that need to happen on the field this week,” said NFL Field Director Ed Mangan. “We’ve got pre-game shows, half-time shows, post-game shows…all get rehearsal time.”

The field looks ready for the rigors of game week, but it didn’t happen overnight. The process started two eyars ago on a sod farm and 35 folks from stadiums across the country have been brought in to help.

“It’s a brand new field which is normal for a Super Bowl,” said Eric Finkestein the NFL’s Senior Director for Event Planning. “We put in a brand new field whenver we have a natural surface. Prepping that, getting it all ready.”

But that doesn’t mean it’s a finished product.

“It’s constantly being tested, monitoring moisture and growing conditions and temperature and diseases, pressure. We also test it for hardness and see if that compaction is getting there for concussion protocols and things like that. It’s constantly being looked after,” said Mangan.