Gilbert and Hagel Return to IceHogs from Chicago Blackhawks

ROCKFORD, Ill. – The Chicago Blackhawks, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, announced that forward Brandon Hagel and defenseman Dennis Gilbert have been re-assigned to the IceHogs.

Gilbert, 23, skated in 20 games with the Blackhawks this season, notching one goal and two assists. The Buffalo, New York native recorded his first National Hockey League point on Dec. 12 at Arizona and his first career NHL goal on Dec. 27 vs. New York Islanders. With the Icehogs, Gilbert has two assists in 11 games this season.

Hagel, 21, did not appear in a game with the Blackhawks after being recalled on Jan. 16. The Morinville, Alberta product ranks second on the IceHogs with 21 points and leads the club with 13 goals over 38 games this season.