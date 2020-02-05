Gilbert experiencing the ups-and-downs of being a young hockey player

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Several IceHogs have been shuttled between Rockford and Chicago this season. None more than defenseman Dennis Gilbert has. He just rejoined the team Monday.

Even Gilbert has lost track of how many times he’s been recalled and sent back this season.

“I don’t know…maybe three or four times?”

It has been four times that he’s been recalled to the Blackhawks. Once in October, once in December and twice in January. The early December call-up was his longest. It lasted 46 days well into January. He played in 20 games. He had two assists and his first NHL goal.

“My goal coming into hockey was I wanted to make my debut before my second year was over, so to me I’m way ahead of schedule,” said Gilbert who is in his second pro season.

What’s the best piece of advance he’s received from a Blackhawks’ player?

“I think one thing for sure is be who you are, and don’t change who you are as a player no matter where you are or how much you’re playing,” said Gilbert. “The first couple times I was there I was trying to play safe, not make a mistake, just trying to fit in. The last time when I had that good stint there I felt like I was contributing. I was playing my game.”

Being around Brent Seabrook has been a plus for Gilbert.

“I’ve had a good working relationship with Brent Seabrook. He’s been awesome for me, helping me develop, and he’s been a really good teammate and friend.”

Right now Gilbert is focused on helping the IceHogs get turned around. They especially need help on the defensive end which he can provide. And he has a message for the rest of his IceHogs teammates based on all of his callups.

“You’ve got to make sure you’re ready to go every day and working hard, and that’s the message I’ve been telling the guys here. Every game matters. Every period, every point. You’ve got to be dialed-in and ready to go.”

In college Gilbert helped Notre Dame reach two Frozen Fours.