ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Golfers have their favorite stories to tell. One 13-year-old Roscoe girl has a good one to share after what happened to her this past Saturday.

Alicia Wallin, an 8th grader at Roscoe Middle School, stepped up to the tee box on the par 3, 7th hole at Atwood Golf Course, took a swing with her nine iron from 117 yards away and it happened. Her titleist 3 ball went right hit the green and bounced right in the cup for a hole-in-one.

“It bounced two little, small bounces, and then it rolled right in on the green, and it was really cool to see,” said Wallin.

“I just kind of stood there for a few minutes, I’m like what just happened?”

It was Alicia’s first hole-in-one. Her dad Carl who doubled as her caddie was there to witness it.

“I was playing by myself,” said Alicia. My dad was with me, but there were multiple people on the course who saw it. “

“It went straight to the pin and it kind of disappeared right in front of the pin and then it took two little hops, and it was right in the cup,” said Carl Wallin. “I told her I said either a gopher took it or it went it, and sure enough. Her eyes lit up. Then I’m yelling and shouting. Other guys are clapping.”

Alicia has been playing golf since she was four, and she got some starter clubs when her dad got a new set of clubs for Father’s day. Golfing has been their thing ever since.

“She started beating me about five years ago, so I put my clubs in,” said Carl Wallin. “Dad became caddie, and I just love it. It’s our time.”

Alicia will be hanging on to that lucky ball for the rest of her life. “I’m going to keep the ball and put it in a display case forever. I’ll keep it in my collection of golf memories.”

Alicia also shot a persona best round of 75 Saturday at Atwood. She’s very serious about golf. she receives instruction once or twice a week from LPGA Professional Pamela Saladino.