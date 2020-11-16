2021 Rockford Pro Am canceled

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) For the second straight year there won’t be a Rockford Pro Am golf tournament. Orangizers have already canceled the event for 2021 due to concerns over the pandemic.

“In April, 2020, the Rockford Pro Am Board of Directors made the difficult decison to cancel the 2020 Rockford Pro Am. Fast forward 7 months, and we have not progressed very far with all aspects of the pandemic,” said Scott Nicholas the President of the Rockford Pro Am Board of Directors in a statement. “Our event relies on face to face social interaction, and the financial support of businesses in our community to conduct a successful event. As a result, we have made an even more difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Rockford Pro Am.”

“We are not going away,” continued Nicholas. “We fully plan to come back stronger than ever when our world gets closer to normal, whatever that will look like.”

The Rockford Pro Am has been bringing professional golfers and entertainers to Rockfrod since 1977.