ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Guse name is well known in Rockford, primarily in high school basketball circles. Tom Guse is the longtime boys’ head coach at Rockford Lutheran High School, but over the weekend coach Guse became caddie Guse while one of his sons Jake challenged for the championship in the Greater Rockford Men’s Golf Classic.



Tom Guse’s Lutheran basketball teams have won a number of Big Northern Conference Championships, and regional and sectional championships. Three of his teams have gone to state. Last season one of his players was his son Jake, a sophomore at the time.



But it’s on the golf course where Jake Guse really shines. He showed it over the weekend finishing second in a playoff to Robert Dofflemyer in the Greater Rockford Men’s Golf Classic. Jake’s caddie for all three rounds of the tournament was his dad.



What’s it like to have your dad as your caddie, and how much advice, how helpful is he?



“It means a lot,” said Jake with a chuckle. “He’s not big on advice, I mean, he’s obviously not as good as me at golf, but he helps me on putts when I need him, and he carries the bag as well.”



“He asked me yesterday, should I hit a 54 or a 50 and do this,” said Tom. “I go, Jake, I can’t hit either one of those, so I don’t know why you’re asking me.



But through years of coaching, Tom Guse knows a thing or two about handling adversity and challenges in sports and athletes channeling their emotions in a positive way. So, he did have a little advice Sunday morning for Jake before the final round with Jake trailing Dofflemyer by five strokes.



“I said hey, you’re 16. Robert has got a five-stroke lead. All the pressure is on Robert, so just go have fun. Just go and compete and have fun. He did that all day.”



What’s more fun for you, coaching and winning a big basketball game that clinches a conference or regional or sectional, or being out here and watching your son succeed like this?



“Boy, I’ll tell you this is more gut-wrenching. As a parent, being a golf parent, my wife and I will tell you, any golf parent will tell you, you can’t cheer. You can’t, where in basketball where at least I have a little control.”



Is he (Tom) a little different on the golf course than he is coaching on the basketball court?



“A little bit,” said Jake. He’s a lot more calm. He always tries to be positive.”



Since Jake is still only 16 years old, he should be challenging for a lot of major golf championships around here for a long time. We’ll see how long his dad holds up carrying a golf bag around on his back.





