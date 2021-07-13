Dofflemyer leaving the Stateline for North Carolina

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Stateline will soon be losing one of its best female golfers. Hui Chong Dofflemyer tells me that she will be moving with her husband to North Carolina in September.

Her husband is about to retire, plus Dofflemyer has a sister who lives in North Carolina.

Dofflemyer was born in Korea. She moved to the United States and to Belvidere in 1994. Since then she has won numerous local golf tournaments including the Greater Rockford Women’s Classic twice and the Winnebago County Amateur Championship four times. She also finished second at the Women’s State Amateur in 2014.

Dofflemyer says she’ll miss the Stateline and her fellow golfers and friends.

“Yea, this is my hometown. It’s very sad, but where my husband goes, I’ve got to go.”

The upside is she’ll get to play more golf in North Carolina and play on some new courses.

“Yes I can’t wait. I can’t wait to play in the winter time.”

Dofflemyer will be greatly missed by other golfers in the Stateline. Her son Robert won’t be moving south though, so expect him to continue to show up in local golf tournaments to challenge for more championships against the men.