Golf fans return to Augusta National for the Masters

Augusta, GA (WTVO/WQRF) –Things are returning to normal at the Masters this year according to our reporter at the Augusta National Golf Club Brad Means.

Last year the pandemic pushed the Masters all the way back to November. No patrons were allowed at that one, but they are back this week in a limited capacity, but they’re back. Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley told me that it was his hope that this Masters would seem closer to normal and so far it sure looks like it.

Augusta National is alive again. Vast expanses of perfect, empty green space in November now vantage points for patrons.

“Well there’s a lot more room to move around. I’m glad that we’re able to be here,” said one patron taking in a practice round on Monday.

“I think they’re doing it right,” said enother patron, “They’re erring on the side of caution so good for them. I’m just glad we’re here.”

And just like that Amen Corner kind of looks like Amen Corner again. Galleries around greens soaking it all in. November was weird.

“Beyond frustrating. Beyond frustrating,” said one patron.

“It was sad,” said another. The weather’s beautiful (now). It kind of feels like maybe it’s a new beginning.”

There’s a constant reminder that we are not completely back to normal. Masks, everybody is required to wear one when we’re walking around the property here. Also the club choosing not to put up grandstands this time around. The hope is when you turn on the television this weekend to watch the tournament you won’t see people sitting super close together.

Round one tees off on Thursday.