ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Golf season officially arrived in Rockford Friday. Now we need golf weather to arrive.



Friday morning Sandy Hollow became the first Rockford Park District course to open. Sandy Hollow has been going strong since 1929.



Unfortunately, chilly temperatures and strong win kept the number of golfers down most of the day. More than 30 golfers did show up Friday morning. They weren’t about to miss opening day even if the weather was far from ideal.



“I’ve been playing Rockford golf for most of my life. I’d say this is like the 25th year that I’ve been out here, and we’re just really excited to have the season going,” said golfer Andrew Kobischka.





Paul Wilder was another golfer who felt being out in the cold with his clubs was better than the alternative. “It’s much better being out here than in the office or at home inside, so I like getting outside no matter what the weather.”





Lowell Parrish is a fixture at Rockford golf courses playing rounds on park district courses for decades. Here’s how he described the conditions Monday. “Pretty nasty, but I haven’t missed an opening day in about 30 years, so I had to come out anyway.”



Parrish added the course was in pretty good condition considering the poor weather we’ve had this month.



Two other Rockford Park District golf courses are scheduled to open on Monday weather permitting, Ingersoll and Sinnissippi. An opening date hasn’t been announced yet for the Aldeen Golf Club.