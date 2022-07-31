ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The last 18 holes of the Greater Rockford Golf Classic finished up for the women Sunday afternoon. The final round was played at Aldeen Golf Club.

It would be hard to find a better weekend to be on the golf course.

Defending champion Kalya Sayyalinh was in the hunt on the back nine. She hit a beautiful approach shot to six feet on the par four 11th, and she made the tap-in birdie putt. She carded the best round of the day with an even-par 72. She finished in third place.

But it was the tale of the two Greenberg sisters. Eva started the day with a two stroke lead. She still had it moving into the final nine, but a tough stretch on the back cost her. She rallied on the last few holes to finish in second with a 79.

It would be big sis this time around to come out on top. Ella made the crucial birdie putts on the back when she needed to. She had one on the 14th putting from off the green, and another on the par-five 16th after a giving herself a great look for eagle. Her two-over 74 earned her the first place finish.

But the title wasn’t always hers. As they made the turn, Ella questioned if she could beat out her sister.

“I honestly thought Eva was gonna beat me after the front nine,” said Greenberg. “She was playing really good and I didn’t make any birdies on the front, it was kind of just all pars with one bogey. And then back nine, I kind of turned it on the last few holes, started getting some birdies.”

Greenberg is traveling to Decatur, Ill. to compete in the Illinois State Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship this week. It will be her last tournament of the summer before starting her senior season at Boylan High School.

(Women’s Final Leaderboard/Rockford Classic)

1. Ella Greenberg (71-80-74) +11

2. Eva Greenberg (74-74-79) +14

3. Kayla Sayyalinh (77-80-72) +15

4. Melissa Dofflemyer (78-86-80) +30

5. Emma Pierson (80-88-80) +34