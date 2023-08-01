ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Many of the best girls’ golfers in Illinois teed it up Tuesday in Rockford. The opening round of the Illinois State Junior Girls’ Golf Championship was held at the Aldeen Golf Club.

Nicole Johnson of Edwardsville, Katie Magner of Winnetka and Laura Hu of Northbrook share the first-round lead. Each shot a one-over-par 73.

Martha Kuwahara of Northbrook is one stroke back at +2 after a 74. Kuwahara was the national champion of the girls’ Drive, Chip and Putt Competition at the Masters’ in April.

Several local golfers are in field field. Two Rockford golfers, Kaylay Sayyalinh and Elle Greenberg are each four-over-par after shooting 76. They’re three strokes behind the leaders. Sayyalinh just won the Greater Rockford Women’s Golf Classic at Aldeen on Sunday.

Belvidere High School junior Emma Pierson is at +7 and tied for 16th place. Eva Greenberg of Rockford is tied for 18th at +8 (80).

42 golfers are in the field. The tournament will finish up on Wednesday. The tournament is run by the Illinois Women’s Golf Assocation.

Leaderboard: 44th Illinois State Juniors Girls Championship

T1 (+1) Nicole Johnson-Edwardsville

T1 (+1) Katie Magner-Winnetka

T1 (+1) Laura Hu-Northbrook

4th (+2) Martha Kuwahara-Northbrook

5th (+3) Kaylee Dwyer-Mokena

T6 (+4) Kayla Sayyalinh-Rockford

T6 (+4) Ella Greenberg-Rockford

T6 (+4) Elyssa Abduallh-Hinsdale

(Other Local Players)

T16 (+7) Emma Pierson-Cherry Valley

T18 (+8) Eva Greenberg-Rockford

T36 (+22) Ava Hackman-Oregon

T38 (+25) Ava Kalt-Machesney Park