ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Many of the best girls’ golfers in Illinois teed it up Tuesday in Rockford. The opening round of the Illinois State Junior Girls’ Golf Championship was held at the Aldeen Golf Club.
Nicole Johnson of Edwardsville, Katie Magner of Winnetka and Laura Hu of Northbrook share the first-round lead. Each shot a one-over-par 73.
Martha Kuwahara of Northbrook is one stroke back at +2 after a 74. Kuwahara was the national champion of the girls’ Drive, Chip and Putt Competition at the Masters’ in April.
Several local golfers are in field field. Two Rockford golfers, Kaylay Sayyalinh and Elle Greenberg are each four-over-par after shooting 76. They’re three strokes behind the leaders. Sayyalinh just won the Greater Rockford Women’s Golf Classic at Aldeen on Sunday.
Belvidere High School junior Emma Pierson is at +7 and tied for 16th place. Eva Greenberg of Rockford is tied for 18th at +8 (80).
42 golfers are in the field. The tournament will finish up on Wednesday. The tournament is run by the Illinois Women’s Golf Assocation.
Leaderboard: 44th Illinois State Juniors Girls Championship
T1 (+1) Nicole Johnson-Edwardsville
T1 (+1) Katie Magner-Winnetka
T1 (+1) Laura Hu-Northbrook
4th (+2) Martha Kuwahara-Northbrook
5th (+3) Kaylee Dwyer-Mokena
T6 (+4) Kayla Sayyalinh-Rockford
T6 (+4) Ella Greenberg-Rockford
T6 (+4) Elyssa Abduallh-Hinsdale
(Other Local Players)
T16 (+7) Emma Pierson-Cherry Valley
T18 (+8) Eva Greenberg-Rockford
T36 (+22) Ava Hackman-Oregon
T38 (+25) Ava Kalt-Machesney Park