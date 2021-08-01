Kayla Sayylinh gives the Sayylinh family its second city golf championship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — For the second time in three years a member of the Sayyalinh family has won the Greater Rockford Women’s Golf Classic. Two years ago Katelyn Sayyalinh won it. Sunday her younger sister Kayla was the one holding the championship trophy.

Sayyalinh defeated two-time Greater Rockford Women’s Classic Champion Hui Chong Dofflemyer 5&4. Sayyalinh was strong from start to finish. She claimed the first hold when she knocked down a long par putt. Dofflemyer bogeyed the hole.

Sayyalinh went 2-up when Dofflemyer missed a short putt for boey on the third hole.

The lead grew to three holes when Dofflemyer hooked her tee shot on the Par 5 sixth hole into a creek.

Dofflemyer’s best moment came on the ninth green when she knocked down a birdie putt, but seconds later Sayyalinh matched that. They made the turn with Saaylinh still leading by three holes.

It became a four-hole led on the par 4 12th hole when Sayyalinh made a fabulous second shot that landed on the green near the pin setting her up for an easy birdie putt. Then on the 13th hole Dofflemyer took a bogey ending any hopes she had of a comeback.

Sayyalinh ended the match by sinking a short putt for par on #14 to win 5&4. Sayyalinh was one of the youngest players in the field. She’ll be a junior this fall at Guilford. Her sister Katelyn sat out the tournament this year.

“I feel really accomplished, but now I hope she (Katelyn) plays next year so I can face her next time.”

“My short game has improved, but I think that’s still what I need to work on the most, and playing with Hui Chong is really fun because throughout the years I’ve seen her play against my sisters.”

“I didn’t play my best,” said Doffelmyer, “But she was playing so good. It’s good to watch. When you lose you want to lose to good players. She didn’t make any mistakes.”

Saaylinh had rallied Saturday to defeat defending champion Mean Thiravong in the semifinals. Dofflemyer reached the finals by defeating Boylan standout Ella Greenberg in her semifinal match.