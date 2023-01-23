ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Another LIV golf event will play out in our backyard this year. LIV announced Monday that it will return to Sugar Grove, Illinois and Rich Harvest Farms September 22-24.



That’s one of 14 events on LIV’s schedule this year. New to the schedule are stops in Mexico, Australia and Singapore.



Last year’s winner at Rich Harvest Farms was Cameron Smith. This year all LIV events will be shown on the CW Network and the CW app.