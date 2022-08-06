PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –If you’re a golfer, there’s another course in the area you can play on. Lynx Golf Course opened Saturday at Westlake Village.

That’s the new name of the former Westlake Village Golf Course near Pecatonica. The former course closed down four years ago.

Brothers Steve and Scott Leathers have taken it over, and they’ve made lots of improvements both to the golf course and to the clubhouse including a big patio in the back.

Steve Leathers says they’ll gradually continue to make improvements on the course over the next four years. He’s committed to making this work.

“I’m a big advocate golfer right, and I have a lot of friends that live in Westlake Village, and I found out it was closed since 2018 I heard a lot of things that did or did not go right that didn’t make things as successful as it was, and so we took the opportunity to say okay let’s bring it back. The best thing for us is that we give two high schools a home course again and then give the 529 home residents out here a place to have golf also instead of a farm hayfield as it was last year.”

Opening day began with the start of a two-day tournament called the Lynx Golf Invitational.