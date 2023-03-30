ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Rockford Park District has announced the opening dates for its public golf courses. All of them are dependent on the weather and course conditions on each day.



Friday, March 31-Sandy Hollow

Saturday, April 1-Ingersoll

Sunday, April 2-Sinnissiippi and the Alden Practice Center

Wednesday, April 5-Aldeen Golf Club