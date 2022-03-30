ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–If you’re itching to play a round of golf at the Aldeen Golf Club, the wait will soon be over.

The Rockford Park District has announced that the golf course will open for play on Monday, April 4. It’ll be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. weather permitting.

The practice centre at Aldeen will open Friday, April 1. Hours this weekend will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Aldeen Golf Club is located at 1902 Reid Farm Road in Rockford. For more information click on the following link:

https://aldeengolfclub.com/