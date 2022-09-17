SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Two days of the LIV Golf Event in nearby Sugar Grove, Illinois is in the books.

I was told that today’s spectator turnout was more than double what was expected. It was a great atmosphere to watch some spectacular golf, and the fans had a front row seat.

Dustin Johnson started the day with a three-stroke lead. Cameron Smith was trailing just behind at 6-under.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman was also on the grounds talking shop with players on the range ahead of today’s round.

Team Aces, which includes DJ, Patrick Reed, Taylor Gooch, and Pat Perez holds the lead heading into Sunday’s final round. They are unbeaten on U.S. soil, and they’re well on their way to a fourth straight win at 14-under par.

Bryson Dechambeau is keeping his hat in the ring. He sits at 5-under on the tournament after a huge birdie finish Saturday.

DJ showing that he’s not immortal. A few bad breaks down the stretch cost him. He had a 1-over par round Saturday. It’ll be Cam Smith with the solo lead. He knocked down a massive birdie putt on the part 5 18th to take a two-shot lead into Sunday.

The final round Sunday will begin with another 12:15 p.m. shotgun start. DJ has been swinging well and Cam Smiths short game has been outrageous. It’s shaping up to be a fun finish in Sugar Grove.