Rhymer, Dofflemyer claim Winnebago County Golf Championships

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It’s prime time for golf in the Stateline. The next few weeks the Aldeen Cup and the Greater Rockford Men’s and Women’s Golf Classics will be held. This weekend local golfers teed it up in the Winnebago County Amateur Championship at Macktown.

On the women’s side Hui Chong Dofflemyer won for the third time in four years. Saturday she shot a 74. She followed that up Sunday with a 73 on the par 71 course. Megan Thiravong of Rochelle finished in second place after posting a pair of 78s.

Dofflemyer says it’s always a thrill to win tournaments. “Yes. Anytime you win it’s a thrill and then you have good company too. I feel much better. I didn’t have a swing last week but this week I swing much better.”

On the men’s side Cody Rhymer took a three-stroke lead into the second round Sunday thanks to his 65 Saturday. That was just enough pad. Rhymer shot a 72 for a two-round total of 137. That was one better than Chris Beto. He shot rounds of 68-70.

Following is the final men’s leader board:

WINNEBAGO COUNTY AMATEUR TOURNAMENT

(Championship Flight)

1. 137 Cody Rhymer 65-72

2. 138 Chris Beto 68-70

3. 140 Ken Lee 71-69

4. 141 Grant Romine 73-68

5. 142 Adam Tobias 69-73

T6. 145 Matt LaMarca 72-73

T6. Brian Poulisse 72-73

T8. 146 Matt Smith 72-74

T8. 146 Ryan Arnold 73-73

T8. 146 Garrett Ralston 73-73

11. 147 Matt Marinario 70-77

12. 148 Adam Miller 73-75

13. 149 Ian Scott 71-78

T14. 151 Peter Junor 73-78

T14. 151 Dan Welsh 71-80

16. 152 Todd Lowtharp 72-80

17. 153 Ryne Sadler, 73-80