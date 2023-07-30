ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Robert Dofflemyer grinded through 18 holes of golf Sunday at the Aldeen Golf Club letting a five-stroke lead slip away in the final round of the Greater Rockford Men’s Golf Classic. As a result, he went to a playoff with Rockford Lutheran High School junior Jake Guse.



Dofflemyer, who shot a near-record 62 Friday in the first round at Ingersoll, and a 67 Saturday at Sandy Hollow, shot a +4 76 in this round. Guse shot a 71. That left them both at -9 for the tournament.



They went back to the 18th hole for the playoff where Dofflemyer won it to claim his third championship in this event and his fourth major local golf championship this year. All of this happening with Dofflemyer’s three-month old son Theo was part of the gallery with mother Melissa VanSistine Dofflemyer, herself a three-time Greater Rockford Women’s Golf Classic Champion.



