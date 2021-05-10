Rockford native Slattery wins local U.S. Open qualifier at the Phoenix Country Club

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Rockford native and Boylan graduate Kyle Slattery is hoping to compete in the U.S. Open Golf Tournament this year. He’s partway there.

Monday Slattery won a local qualifier at the Phoenix Country Club in Arizona. He shot a 65 to finish five strokes under par and claim a one-stroke victory. He birdied five of his last six holes.

Slattery advances to a one-day, 36-hole final qualifer in Springfield, Ohio. That will be held June 7th. The U.S. Open will be held June 17-20 at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

Slattery is a three-time Rockford City Men’s Golf champion. He has also won the Winnebago County Amateur Championship. At Boylan he was part of the Titans’ Class 2A state championship team in 2013.