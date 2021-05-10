Rockford native Slattery wins local U.S. Open qualifier at the Phoenix Country Club

Golf

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Rockford native and Boylan graduate Kyle Slattery is hoping to compete in the U.S. Open Golf Tournament this year. He’s partway there.

Monday Slattery won a local qualifier at the Phoenix Country Club in Arizona. He shot a 65 to finish five strokes under par and claim a one-stroke victory. He birdied five of his last six holes.

Slattery advances to a one-day, 36-hole final qualifer in Springfield, Ohio. That will be held June 7th. The U.S. Open will be held June 17-20 at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

Slattery is a three-time Rockford City Men’s Golf champion. He has also won the Winnebago County Amateur Championship. At Boylan he was part of the Titans’ Class 2A state championship team in 2013.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Latest Sports Video

Trending Stories