ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The four public golf courses in the Rockford Park District will soon have golfers on them. The opening dates have been announced.



Sandy Hollow will be the first to open on Friday (March 25). Ingersoll and Sinnissippi will open Monday, March 28. An opening date has yet to be determined for the Aldeen Golf Club, but park district officials say it will open soon.



All course openings are dependent on favorable weather. Golfers are urged to call the following rainout line to make sure the courses are open before heading out. (815) 889-2001.