ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford’s Chris French improved his golf score a bit Friday in the second round of the PGA Championship in Rochester, New York, but not nearly enough to make the cut.

French shot a 77, one stroke better than he shot in Thursday’s opening round. He finished 15 strokes over par. The cut line was 5-over-par. In fairness to the Aldeen Golf Club Pro, the Oak Hill Course played tough with hard, fast surfaces. Only nine of the 156 golfers broke par through the first two rounds.

French’s day started off well when he birdied his first hole. He also birdied his fifth hole, but he also had eight bogeys in his round.

Three men are tied for the lead heading into Saturday, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners. They’re all 5 strokes under par.