ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford’s Chris French was one of the first players to tee off and one of the first in the clubhouse on Thursday in the opening round of the PGA Championship near Rochester, New York. His first round could have gone better.

He opened with an 8-over-par 78 on the par 70 Oak Hill Club East Course. The Aldeen Golf Club PGA teaching pro started bogey-bogey on the first two holes. He triple-bogeyed the par 4 12th hole and then had bogeys on 15, 16 and 17. French did not have a birdie in his round.

French is playing in his first major tournament. He qualified three weeks ago in Mexico by finishing in 17th place in the PGA Professional Championship for teaching pros.

French is scheduled to tee off at 11:36 a.m. CT Friday in the second round. He’ll have some ground to make up to make the cut. French is a native of Byron, Illinois.