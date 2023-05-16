ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Byron native and current Golf Pro at the Aldeen Golf Club in Rockford Chris French is set with his playing partners at the PGA Championship this week for rounds one and two.

The pairings were announced Tuesday. French will play the first two rounds with PGA Tour Pros Ben Griffin and Joel Dahmen.

Griffin is a rookie on the tour. He has played in 25 events. He has one third-place finish and two-fifth place finishes.

Dahmen has played in 166 PGA Tour events. He has won one of them, the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. Dahmen also has had two runner up finishes and 20 top-10 finishes.

French is a club and teaching pro who qualified for the PGA Championship by finished in 17th place two weeks ago at the PGA Professional Championship in Mexico.

The three men will be the second group to tee off on the first hole in the first round Thursday at 7:11 a.m. ET, 6:11 a.m. CT. Friday, they’ll tee off on the tenth hole at 12:36 p.m. ET, 11:36 p.m. CT.