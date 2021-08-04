Stateline golfers compete in IWGA Junior Girls’ Amateur Championship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Talented young female golfers from around the State of Illinois came to Rockford’s Aldeen Golf Club for the final round of the IWGA Junior Girl’s Amateur Championship.

A number of local athletes were in the field including recent Women’s City champ Kayla Sayyalinh, as well as two Boylan Titans, Eva and Ella Greenberg.

After a total of 155, good enough for second in her Flight, Ella said for her, it’s more about getting to spend time playing with friends that she doesn’t always get to see.

“I love this tournament, it’s one of my favorite tournaments of the year,” said Greenberg. “I got to play with my friend Lexi and yesterday we had a cookout at our house with some of the girls that are staying the night, and it’s really fun ot be at my home course too.”

Recent Rochelle graduate Megan Thiravong came in sixth in her flight with a total of 157. She said playing in this, felt like the state tournament that they had to miss out on as a result of the pandemic.

“Even though we didn’t have the state finals last year, this feels like almost a replica, but with the best competition in the State,” Thiravong said.

The IWGA means a little bit extra to Thiravong, as she was selected as the recipient for their Julia Dodds Award Scholarship.

“They’ve only been giving out this award to one person per year, and I’m very thankful to have received it and represent the IWGA and Rockford Area.”

The overall winner was Kendall Farm of Carol Stream, Illinois. Farm defeated Jacksonville resident Addie Dotson, birdieing in the first hole of a playoff to secure the win with a total of 145.

“It’s a really cool organization that comes and helps us compete and get looked at for college, and it’s been a really cool experience being able to play in these tournaments,” Farm said. “It’s a tournament that I wanted to win, obviously, and I just wanted to play well and play my game in the playoff and try not to do anything crazy.”

For full results, you can find them on the IWGA website: 2021 Illinois State Junior Girls’ Championship Event