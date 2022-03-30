ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Most of us will never get to Augusta National Golf Club where the Masters is held. A few of us will, but we’ll never be able to compete there. One local youngster will this Sunday on the eve of Masters week.



Ledius Felipe is an 11-year-old who lives in Poplar Grove and attends sixth grade at North Boone Upper Elementary. Sunday he’ll be in Augusta, Georgia competing in the National Drive, Chip and Putt contest for boys and girls. He’s literally been captivated by Augusta and the Masters since he was a shade under two years old.



“My parents told me when I was a year old, I was watching the Masters with my dad, and then I stood up from the couch and started copying the players on TV,” said Felipe.



“We were watching it on the couch, and then after a few minutes he just stood up and started swinging,” said his father Lawrence Felipe. “I was surprised, and in a few days, I bought him plastic golf clubs at Walmart, and I give it to him, and he starts swinging, and swinging and swinging.”



That led to Ledius taking golf lessons through the Rockford Park District where he first worked with PGA certified instructor Lloyd McWilliams.



“Ledius’ dad brought him to me, he was about four, five and had pretty much a natural swing, natural balance, natural ability. A good listener for his age, and that’s what really intrigued me.”



Augusta National hosts the National Drive, Chip and Putt competition every year. Ledius will be one of ten boys competing Sunday in the boys 10 to 11 year old age group. To reach nationals he had to advance through two qualifiers in Wisconsin last summer, and then last September he won the Regional Qualifier at the Medinah Country Club here in Illinois.



“I didn’t even think I would win. I just wanted to go there and then, like experience the moment.”



Ledius’s best score in an 18-hole round of golf is an 82. His best nine-hole score is a 34. In the summer he competes in Illinois Junior Golf Association Events. He says driving is the best part of his game. He typically drives the ball 215 yards. Putting is the part he says he finds the most challenging.



“Because it’s precise. You’ve got to get the right speed…if it’s going left or right, uphill, downhill.”



Ledius hopes it’ll all come together for him Sunday. Either way it’ll be an amazing experience and no one who knows him will be surprised if he does well.



“We knew he was going to do something (big) someday,” said McWilliams. “What he’s done is fantastic! His dream is finally coming true.”



Ledius will also get to stay at Augusta National and watch Monday’s first practice round with the Pros who will compete in the Masters. He tells me that one day he wouldn’t mind being a PGA golfer or working for NASA.