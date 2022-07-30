ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There was more golf action in round two of the Greater Rockford Men’s and Women’s Classic.

And what a gorgeous day it was at Sandy Hollow Golf Club.

Defending champion Kayla Sayyalinh was in third place at the start of the day at three-over par. She shot an 80 today. She remains in third place.

Marissa Milos just off the third green was putting from a country mile and she nearly sank it. Marissa shot an 81. She’s in fifth place.

Ella Greenberg set the pace yesterday at Ingersoll with her round of 74. She drops in a birdie putt on the second hole. That was her only birdie of the day. She shot a 75.

It’s her younger sister Eva who now leads the pack. She made this birdie putt on the fourth hole. Eva shot a 75 today, which was by far the best round of the day for the women. The course was very challenging due to some tough pin placements.

2020 champion Marcus Smith Jr. started out with a bang on the first. He drains a birdie on the first to start in red figures. Though he scrambled a little on the back. Another even day on the scorecard and he’s six shots back heading into the final round.

The two-time runner up, Danny Gorman recorded another solid round of golf. He shot an even 71 to stay at three-under for the tournament.

Cody Rhymer did the same. Wicked pin placement today on the first and he salvaged a two-putt par. An even round today and he’s tied with Gorman at three-under.

TJ Baker still holds the lead, but only by one. Not a bad day on the course, just couldn’t get those birdie putts to drop. He shot an even 71 today, keeping him at six-under par with the one shot lead.

The final round is set for Sunday at Aldeen Golf Club.

(Men’s Round 1 Leaderboard/Rockford Classic)

1. TJ Baker (65-71) -6

2. Mark Noonan (69-68) -5

T3. Danny Gorman (68-71) -3

T3. Cody Rhymer (68-71) -3

T5. Matt Smith (72-69) -1

T5. Garrett Ralston (69-72) -1

T5. Adam Tobias (69-72) -1

(Women’s Round 1 Leaderboard/Rockford Classic)

1. Eva Greenberg (74-75) +7

2. Ella Greenberg (71-80) +9

3. Kayla Sayyalinh (77-80) +15

4. Melissa Dofflemyer (78-86) +22

5. Marissa Milos (81-86) +25