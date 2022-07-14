ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Last April, Poplar Grove youngster Ledius Felipe went to the Augusta National Golf Club during Masters Week to compete in the National Drive, Chip & Putt competition. Will another local youngster make it there next year?

The process of determining the national finalists began Thursday with a local qualifier at the Aldeen Golf Club’s Practice Centre in Rockford. Boys and girls ages seven to 15 were eligible to participate. They were divided into four age groups by gender. Each participant was allowed three drives, three chips and three putts. The putts were from distances of six feet, 15 feet and 30 feet.

The golfers were awarded points for each shot. Winners were determined for each group for each skill, and then there were overall winners for each age group who accumulated the most points overall.

The top three golfers in each division advance to the sub-regional next month at Cantigny Golf in Wheaton. The top placers there will advance to the regional October 1 at the Medinah Country Club. From there the top golfers will advance to Augusta National next April.

Following are the top three finishers in each division Thursday in Rockford.

(Girls Division Winners)

Ages 7-9: Gabriella Phommachanh

Ages 10-11: Josie Epperson

Ages 12-13: Rory Sweet

Ages 14-15 Lisa Copeland

(Boys Division Winners)

Ages 7-9: emory Munoz

Ages 10-11: William Comiskey

Ages 12-13: Samuel Sterzik

Ages 14-15: Jack VanLaningham