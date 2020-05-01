Golfers allowed back onto IL courses

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — After more than a month of being closed, Friday was the first day Governor Pritzker’s revised Stay-At-Home Order allowed golfers back onto Illinois courses. While not all of them have opened up just yet, a few Rockford Park District Courses have, including Sinnissippi. They opened up at 7 a.m.

There are some restrictions to help keep golfers safe, like players being grouped in twosomes and practicing social distancing. There’s also Styrofoam in the bottom of the cup, so golfers’ hands don’t have to go down inside the hole to retrieve the ball.

“Ya’ gotta go with the flow,” said Louie Maffioli, a golfer who played with his wife Kathie at Sinnissippi on Friday. “We understand what’s goin’ on and you want to keep everybody safe and it’s okay.”

There are some who really like the restrictions.

“For me, I like the way the cup is now – half in, half out – because it’s just easier for me to get down, havin’ a bad back,” Jim Schroeder said, another golfer who played at Sinnissippi on Friday. “It’s easier for me just to swat the ball out of the cup with my putter.”

The state requires clubhouses, halfway houses and proshops to remain closed as well.

Golfers are told to walk and carry their own clubs. Unless you have a physical disability or physical limitations that don’t allow you to walk the course, carts are not available for you to use. If you do use a cart, only one person is allowed on.

Ann Bloomfield, Head Golf Professional at Sinnissippi says she doesn’t think she’s seen any golfers struggle with the new restrictions.

“I think everybody’s just really happy to be out and enjoying the weather,” Bloomfield said.

Sinnissippi is almost booked through Monday. There are no walk-ups, so you must book in advance.

The park district also opened Elliot and the Aldeen Golf Club on Friday. The Winnebago County Forest Preserve District Golf Courses opened as well. Sandy Hollow will open next Wednesday and Ingersoll will on May 11th.