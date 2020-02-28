Griffin leads Illini past Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Alan Griffin set career highs with 24 points and six 3-pointers, Ayo Dosunmu scored 21 and Illinois beat struggling Northwestern 74-66 Thursday evening.

The Illini (19-9, 11-6 Big Ten) moved into a tie for second place in the Big Ten behind Maryland. They took the lead with a big run in the first half and held off last-place Northwestern (6-21, 1-16) down the stretch to win their third straight since a four-game slide that knocked them out of the Top 25.

The Wildcats lost their 12th straight, their worst skid since they dropped 12 in a row during the 1999-2000 season. Pat Spencer led Northwestern with 18 points.